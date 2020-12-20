Xavier Augustin, CEO, Y-Axis Image Credit: Supplied

Xavier Augustin, CEO and Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis, talk about challenges in the global mobility sector and how immigration practices can get better in the future

Why did you feel a company like yours was necessary?

Many individuals aspire to go abroad either to study, work or migrate. But they felt the lack of genuine advice on the course of action they need to take. They felt the need for a counsellor who will guide them through the immigration process.

There was a need in the market for a genuine counsellor who will provide authentic advice and services on transparent terms. Y-Axis is filling this gap by providing unbiased immigration counselling and processing services.

Most of the immigrations are focused on Australia and Canada. What about other countries?

Australia and Canada are popular destinations for immigrants due to the economic growth prospects and liberal immigration rules, that is why immigration to these countries are more in demand compared to other countries.

However, there is huge scope for immigrants in countries like UK, Germany and other EU countries. One should do a thorough research before zeroing on particular countries.

What about the immigration sector in general? How many people apply each year and how many are successful?

Thousands of people migrate every year, as per last UN report of 2019 there are 272 million international migrants globally. India stands at the top with 17.5 million migrants followed by China at 10.7 million. Skilled migration is one of the biggest contributors to global immigration and those who take the help of professional services like Y-Axis stand a better chance of success compared to others.

How has the Coronavirus pandemic impacted the industry?

There was a huge misconception among people that due to pandemic countries are not accepting applications for migration. However, the pandemic has impacted only short-term visa applicants due to the international travel restrictions in force. In fact, countries like Canada, Australia, the UK and Germany are accepting long-term visa applications online.

Due to the spread of such incorrect information, many people postponed their immigration decision and the whole industry was impacted as a result.

What do you think is the primary thing hindering the global mobility industry’s progress?

The major challenge is replacing the misinformation with the truth and pointing out the wrong guidance provided by some unprofessional companies, which is hindering reputation of the industry as a whole.

What more can be done to improve current global mobility practices to benefit talents on the move?

In order to improve the international mobility of talent, the host countries should lay out clear guidelines for skill-based migration and set out procedures. They should empanel professional companies to ensure smooth process.

What is it that sets Y-Axis apart from the other players in the market?

Set up in 1999, Y-Axis has more than 20 years of experience in immigration consulting. It has over 40 company-owned and managed offices across India, Dubai, Sharjah, Melbourne, Sydney and more than 1,100 employees who serve 100,000 happy customers per year.

Over the years we have gained the experience of working with different clients with diverse visa requirements.

Y-Axis Middle East are Regulated Canadian Immigration consultants with ICCRC. We also employ Registered Migration for Australia and clients trust us because of our transparent process and clear policies.

What are the major developments you currently see happening in the industry, and how do you feel about them?

With countries like Canada and Australia ready to welcome immigrants and setting targets for their immigrant intake for the next few years, things are taking a positive turn for immigration. Aspiring immigrants are now approaching immigration consultants to begin the immigration process. This is good news for immigration consultants and things are expected to get better for the industry from now.

How can immigration practices get better in the next five years?