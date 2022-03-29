Ajman Free Zone

Key sectors represented

Advanced technology, food and beverages, health and beauty, education, oil and gas, and jewellery

Successful brands at the free zone

Um Hamza Factory for Food stuff, Infinity Garment Manufacturing, Isotrex Manufacturing, Tass Industries, Cytech International

Offers and incentives

Ajman Free Zone is currently running its Expo offer, which includes free licence registration fees, 50 per cent discount on Ajman Chamber of Commerce membership certificate, 15 per cent off on rent on all leasing facilities

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

AI Robotics Hub and the E-commerce Hub

Contacts detail

Afz.ae; 800 2392

Dubai CommerCity

Key sectors represented

Cosmetics, consumer healthcare, fashion, apparel and footwear, consumer electronics

Successful brands at the free zone

Tradeling, BiggLoyalty, BenQ, Hellman, Channel Engine

Offers and incentives

Dubai CommerCity has competitive tailored packages and services for various types of businesses, which cover establishing a business, registering a company, reserving office space and warehouses, consultations, and more.

Initiative to support entrepreneurship

Launch of the E-commerce Academy in partnership with AstroLabs

Unique offers launched from time to time

Contact details

Dubaicommercity.ae; 04 291 9191

IFZA

Key sectors represented

IFZA provides a wide range of professional and commercial business activities across the MSME sector.

Offers and incentives

IFZA offers a range of competitively priced free zone business licences, with one to multi-year options. IFZA also promotes seasonal and special incentives through its partners throughout the year.

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

Growing IFZA ecosystem provides entrepreneurs ease of entry into the UAE’s business environment through products and services beyond company formation.

Contact details

Ifza.com; 04 228 5285

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

One of the world’s leading free trade zones, Jafza is seen as the central business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa. The Dubai-based free zone connects some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally.

Sectors and licences

Jafza offers excellent infrastructure and fast and efficient business set-up facilities for companies involved in core sectors including healthcare, travel and logistics, automotive and spare parts, FMCG, petrochemicals, food and agriculture, retail and e-commerce, and electronics and technology. Jafza offers licences in trading, general trading, service licence, industrial licence, logistics, and e-commerce licence.

Contact details

KIZAD

Advantages

• KIZAD offers some of the most competitive free zone business set-up packages in the UAE.

• Ideal location between Abu Dhabi and Dubai

• Annual and multi-year packages

• Start-up packages include shared work stations or dedicated offices, free internet and Wi-Fi, one–stop-shop services and company set up in 24 hours

• Scalable business facilities

• Optional dual licence to operate outside the free zone in Abu Dhabi

Special packages

SME start-up packages start at Dh9,450 (+Vat)

Contact details

Kizadmail.ae/free-zone-business-start-up.html; 800 10 20 30

Meydan Free Zone

Meydan Free Zone is open to entrepreneurs across a wide range of industries. With over 1,500 licence activities permitted, no matter what your business idea, you will find the right licence for it here.

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

As well as fast and straightforward company formation, it also offers a range of Meydan Plus services. Meydan Pay gives business owners a guaranteed and instant IBAN while Meydan Aqarat allows eligible Meydan property owners to register as a business and apply for unlimited visas for family and household staff.

Contact details

Meydanfz.ae; setup@meydanfz.ae; 800FZ1; You can visit Meydan Free Zone Business Centre, Mezzanine Floor, Meydan Hotel, Meydan Rd, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

SPC Free Zone

Key sectors represented

E-commerce, digital marketing, publishing, advertising, IT consultancy and commercial

Successful brands at the free zone

Britts Imperial, Nour Publishing, Sniper Media, Olamax, Araam Publishing (House of Books)

Offers and incentives

Publishing package (1 year licence with 0 visa: Dh5,750

Entrepreneur’s package: Dh15,000 (inclusive of trade licence, establishment card, e-channel and one investor visa)

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

SPC Free Zone introduced specially curated entrepreneur packages to offer reduced, competitive prices and exceptionally hassle-free concierge services designed to offer ease for those just venturing into the market.

Contact details

Spcfz.ae; 800 SPCFZ (77239)

Sharjah Media City (Shams)

Key sectors represented

Despite being a media free zone, Shams offers over 150 business activities across various sectors.

Suceessful brands at the free zone

Virtualeyes, iBrand Connect, WeTel Television, Roots and Wings Learning, Studio 52

Offers and incentives

Free visa for life on selected licence packages

Media licences (including e-commerce licence) starting at Dh5,750

Up to 50 per cent off on multi-year licence packages

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

Shams offers complimentary exhibition space to its clients at major events and also organises various networking and business matching initiatives.