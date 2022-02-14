Business owners can now set up or expand their business in Dubai with Meydan Free Zone. Located close to Downtown Dubai, Meydan Free Zone not only offers business set-up services with credibility, tax-friendly benefits, and proximity to the city but also empowers businesses and budding entrepreneurs. The Free Zone offers a low-cost set-up fee starting at Dh12,500 as well as a range of vibrant office spaces to choose from.
Dubai is a global trade hub and as per the Oberlo Global Survey, the Emirate is one of the top global cities for entrepreneurial success as of 2021. Being an ideal destination connecting the East and West, the city is diverse and offers business-friendly and technologically advanced solutions to start-ups. Meydan Free Zone further eases the burden and reduces friction for entrepreneurs to start or grow their businesses by being operational 24/7. Alongside this, the free zone also abides by the recent advancements in laws offering entrepreneurs 100 per cent foreign ownership, capital repatriation with no restrictions, tax exemptions and easy visa services for dependents.
Being 100 per cent digital, Meydan Free Zone offers business owners quick services through their portal. Some of the digital advancements include the Meydan Pay App, which is the first and only digital solution that exclusively enables new businesses with Meydan Free Zone to get an instant and guaranteed IBAN with the license. Some of the additional services provided to all the businesses under Meydan Free Zone include tax and accounting, website development, phone answering, mail management, digital marketing, legal support, and other administrative services. Apart from the overhead services, businesses are entitled to an owned or shared desk in The Meydan Hotel that overlooks the racecourse. The free zone extensively supports start-ups and global businesses with access to exceptional talent and entrepreneur expertise to expand and grow business beyond borders.
With an aim to enhance business and lifestyles, unique opportunities are provided to Meydan Free Zone businesses to network with the help of regular events that include interaction between members, new customers, and potential partners. These events are to enhance value creation and value capture for entrepreneurs.
Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer, Meydan, says, “Our vision for Meydan Free Zone is to further stimulate the economy by attracting more foreign direct investment into the UAE, as well as supporting start-ups and championing entrepreneurship locally. We are proud to play a key role in enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade by attracting business owners who are committed to commercial growth and success.”
Meydan Free Zone supports 1,500 business activities across media, wholesale, retail and service and consultancy. All the businesses issued with Meydan Free zone operate under a Limited Liability Company License issued by the free zone (LLC-FZ), which means business owners have more freedom and flexibility to operate within the UAE.