Eveons Mobility Systems is a company that is passionate about providing sustainable and reliable mobility solutions for individuals and businesses alike. Its commitment to sustainability is reflected in its use of electric power in all of its products, which significantly reduces emissions and contributes to a cleaner environment.
In addition to being a UKAS ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001-certified company, it has a team of highly skilled and experienced engineers and designers who work tirelessly to create products that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional and reliable. Eveons’ products are rigorously tested to ensure that they meet our high standards of performance, safety, and durability.
“At Eveons Mobility Systems, we understand that transportation needs vary from person to person and from business to business. That’s why we offer a wide range of products, from electric scooters and bikes to larger vehicles such as electric cars and vans,” says Feri Zekisson, CEO, Eveons Mobility Systems Middle East office. “Our products are designed to meet different needs and preferences, whether you’re looking for a personal vehicle or a fleet of vehicles for your business.”
As a company that values innovation, Eveons is constantly exploring new ways to improve its products and services. “We collaborate with our partners to integrate the latest technologies into our products, such as smart features that enhance safety and convenience for our customers. We also invest in research and development to stay ahead of the curve and to continue providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers,” Zekisson says.
“With our focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation, we are confident that we can meet the transportation needs of individuals and businesses in the Middle East and beyond.” ■