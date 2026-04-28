Europe faces jet fuel shortage as Middle East supplies halt

Market data indicates that European jet fuel imports from the Middle East will vanish entirely in April, a historic first since records began in 2017, while direct exports from the region to Europe have plummeted to all-time lows. European OECD nations consume approximately 1.6 million barrels per day of jet fuel and kerosene, while regional refineries produce only about 1.1 million barrels, leaving a structural deficit of 500,000 barrels per day that must be met through imports.