Europe and South America's leading customs union struck a free-trade deal after 20 years of talks, notching up a major win in a global market-opening drive that counters the protectionism of US President Donald Trump.

Top European Union officials reached a breakthrough in free-trade negotiations with counterparts from the Mercosur group of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, paving the way for an agreement to expand goods shipments worth almost 90 billion euros ($102 billion) a year. The pact is slated to be among the EU's biggest.

Both sides settled longstanding differences over Mercosur demands for greater access to the EU agricultural market, including for beef and sugar, and European calls for South America to lower automotive-import barriers.

Bringing to an end two decades of talks, the deal struck on Friday in Brussels follows groundbreaking European free-trade accords with Canada and Japan and adds political momentum to EU negotiations with Australia and New Zealand. It comes as government heads from the Group of 20 leading economies meet in Japan with the focus on Trump's trade war with China and planned meeting on Saturday with his Chinese counterpart.

Europe is fighting to uphold a 70-year-old global commercial order threatened by Trump's "America First" agenda, which has sparked US tariff battles against strategic allies and rivals alike, rattled the foundations of the World Trade Organization and darkened the economic outlook.

The EU, the world's largest trading bloc with more than 500 million consumers, is also seeking to underscore its commercial clout as the UK prepares to leave by October 31. While Brexit will force Britain to take charge of its own trade policy for the first time in almost 50 years, the country hopes to piggyback on the market-opening pacts already struck by the EU.

The deal is the largest and most complex ever struck by Mercosur and South American governments were quick to celebrate its signing.

"Together, Mercosur and the EU represent a quarter of the global economy and now Brazilian producers will have access to this enormous market," Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter. "Great day!"

A press statement released by the Brazilian economy ministry said that the deal would result in an increase in GDP of $87.5 billion over the next 15 years, a number that could rise to $125 billion.