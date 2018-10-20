Dubai: Etisalat successfully concluded its participation at Gitex Technology Week 2018, focusing on 5G, retail, health care, education, smart living, IoT and a unique 3D showcase of the upcoming ‘Expo 2020 Dubai’.

The event also witnessed strategic partnerships of Etisalat with government entities like Ajman Municipality, Fujairah Department of Public Works, Sharjah Municipality, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Umm Al Quwain municipality and Shurooq.

“With the theme focused on ‘Leading the 5G revolution’ our every showcase was about how 5G can make these digital innovations a reality and become part of our lives,” said Dr Ahmed Bin Ali, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communication, Etisalat Group said.

“Our main focus was on highlighting ‘Driving the Digital Future to Empower societies’ which is why every zone gathered the best in technology to take the visitors on this digital journey. We look forward to bringing more of such innovations and solutions next year and attract more visitors to the event from across the world.”

World’s First flying car & Autonomous transportation

This year at GITEX, Etisalat also had a special showcase on the future of mobility, which is the best use case for 5G. The arrival of 5G technology will allow faster data transmissions and will prove to be game changing for the autonomous industry. The flying car “Pop.Up Next” is for the first time made its presence outside Europe, it is the first fully electric and zero-emission modular system bringing together road mobility and air transport.