The crude oil tanker, Chemtrans Cancale, is seen anchored off shore as it waits to dock at Port Everglades on April 20, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Image Credit: AFP

Singapore: US oil prices surged Wednesday after a turbulent start to the week that saw them fall below zero for the first time due to a coronavirus-triggered demand shock.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for June delivery rose 18.93 per cent to $13.76 a barrel, after suffering heavy falls in New York overnight.

WTI for May delivery on Monday collapsed to an unprecedented low of minus $40.32 as traders scrambled to sell it before the contract expired Tuesday, but could find few buyers with storage capacity fast filling up.