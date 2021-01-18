Dubai: Harnessing solar power - and that too to make aluminium. The UAE will be the first country to do so, with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Emirates Global Aluminium partnering to make it happen.
DEWA will supply EGA’s smelter with 560,000 megawatt hours of solar power yearly from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, enough for 40,000 tonnes of aluminium in the first year and with the "potential for significant expansion".
EGA will then supply solar-made aluminium to customers under a new product name - CelestiAL.
22%What Dubai reduced by way of carbon emissions in 2019. This exceeded the targets set in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16% by 2021.
Clear targets
Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050 aims at providing 75 per cent of Dubai's energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.
"We have launched many initiatives and projects, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar energy project in the world in with a capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA and Vice-Chairman of EGA. "The solar park projects use photovoltaic panels and concentrated solar energy technologies.”
DEWA is implementing an additional 1,850 MW of projects using solar panels and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP). Eventually, this capacity will reach 5,000 MW by 2030.