Dubai: UAE and the Netherlands have struck a deal to boost the use of clean hydrogen and decarbonise the energy sector.
Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei UAE Minister for Energy and Infrastructure and the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher signed the MoU at the Dutch Pavilion at Expo Dubai on Tuesday.
As part of the Joint Economic Committee, UAE and the Netherlands have been in discussion to identify common interests and create a partnership for decarbonisation of the energy sector and increasing the use of clean hydrogen.
The ministers noted the importance of clean hydrogen, in particular green hydrogen from renewable sources to contribute to the countries’ emission reduction policy. They identified the benefits of working together in setting up export-import corridors for clean hydrogen between the UAE and the Netherlands as a gateway to Europe.
“There is increasing pressure on current ecosystems to meet the burgeoning demand for energy resources without further eroding the ecosystem,” said Schreinemacher. “The production and use of green hydrogen energy as an alternative to fossil fuel has an important place for both of our countries in our aim to achieve net-zero emissions.”
Mazrouei, said, “Such partnerships contribute to catalysing the transition towards hydrogen energy, and support the two countries’ orientation in formulating projects and initiatives to support the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.”
The Netherlands’ Port of Rotterdam at the centre of it is the energy-hub for North-West Europe is especially suited for importing energy to Germanys’ most industrial areas.