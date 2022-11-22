The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced the approval of the federal law regulating the linkage of distributed renewable energy production units to the electrical grid.
The new law aims to enable the production of electricity from renewable sources and achieve the UAE's objectives in terms of diversifying renewable energy sources and optimal utilisation of natural resources, to cut emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.
Reducing carbon footprint
Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stated that the new law supports environmental conservation efforts by reducing the country's carbon footprint, reducing peak electricity demand rates, and setting a clear path to achieve the objectives of both the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.
Al Mazrouei explained that the law seeks to unify efforts across federal and local government entities, as well as the private sector, to enhance the UAE's leading role in keeping pace with the global energy transition and push its drive to achieve net-zero targets.