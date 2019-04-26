The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen above a petrol station in Cape Town, South Africa. Image Credit: Reuters

Paris. Total SA boosted cash flow in the first quarter as record hydrocarbon output and soaring sales of liquefied natural gas compensated for a drop in crude prices.

The French energy giant’s earnings are the latest sign of the industry’s recovery from a deep downturn, with Total benefiting from the start of giant liquefied natural gas projects from Australia to the Arctic and offshore oilfields in West Africa. Thanks to cost cuts and improvements in efficiency, the company can thrive even as global markets remain volatile, said Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne.

Total’s cash flow, which is closely watched by investors as a measure of oil majors’ ability to keep paying generous dividends and investing in growth, was lifted by “the ramp-up of highly cash-generative projects,” Pouyanne said in a statement on Friday.

Operating cash flow before working-capital changes rose to $6.03 billion from $5.37 billion a year earlier, the company based near Paris said. Adjusted net income fell 4.3 per cent to $2.76 billion, just below the $2.78 billion median analyst estimate, due in part to the impact of rising US interest rates on the cost of servicing debt.

Thanks to good operational performance and continued cost discipline, Total would have been able to cover its expenditures before dividend payments with oil as low as $25 a barrel, Pouyanne said. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose above $75 on Thursday.

Total’s LNG sales doubled to 7.7 million tons in the first quarter, thanks to last year’s acquisition of Engie SA assets, the start-up of the Ichthys project in Australia, and the ramp-up of the Yamal plant in Russia. To cement future growth, the company recently took a stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia, reinforced its commitment in Tellurian Inc’s project in the US, and made progress on a venture in Papua New Guinea.

The company’s oil and gas production climbed 9 per cent to a record 2.946 million barrels equivalent a day in the first quarter, boosted by the start of offshore fields in Nigeria and Angola, plus the acquisition of assets such as Maersk Oil. Total reiterated its target of raising output by more than 9 per cent this year.

Big Oil has faced a volatile environment in recent months, with Brent falling from a four-year high of more than $86 a barrel in October to $50 at the end of December. The benchmark has bounced back again as crises in Libya and Venezuela, and tougher US sanctions on Iran fuel supply fears.