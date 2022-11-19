Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate.
According to a filing made public Saturday, the Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer said the recall covers some 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles. The filing was created with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Tesla will deploy an over-the-air update to correct the rear light issue and said it has no reports of any crashes or injuries related to the recall.
Yesterday, on November 18, the company also recalled nearly 30,000 Model X cars in the United States over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly, sending its shares down nearly three per cent on Friday to their lowest in nearly two years.
The air bag could deploy incorrectly in certain low-speed collision events where a young front seat passenger in unbelted and out of position, increasing the risk of injury, the company said in a filing with US regulators.