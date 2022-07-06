Dubai: The privately-owned solar company, SirajPower, will deliver its services to Cleanco Waste Treatment, an environmental service provider in Abu Dhabi.
As per the agreement, SirajPower will develop a fully financed 2 MVA solar-diesel-battery. This solution will provide reliable power to Cleanco via a hybrid system of solar PV, diesel generator, and battery. “As a result, CWT’s currently diesel-powered waste treatment plant will be able to reduce its fuel consumption, operational expenditures, and carbon footprint to ultimately benefit the UAE’s sustainable vision with no upfront investment,” a statement said. This will enable Cleanco’s Al Dhafra-based plant to save up to 685 tonnes of CO2 a year
“SirajPower is one of the few companies operating in the GCC offering and implementing comprehensive hybrid solar energy solutions to the clients,” said Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of the company. “Today’s announcement of this distinctive hybrid solution that combines solar, diesel, and batteries is a demonstration of Siraj Power’s commitment to develop and offer a unique, clean energy solution to suit the commercial, industrial and residential needs across the GCC.”