Dubai: The Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has outlined the 'MEA Energy Innovation Hub' aimed at accelerating opportunities in the energy, low carbon, and oil and gas sectors.
In particular, the energy hub will launch, scale up and commercialise tech ventures through initiatives such as accelerators and collaboration programmes. It will also develop human capital and "foster triple-helix engagement among the government, private industries and academia".
SRTI Park is collaborating with Spanish consultancy Barrabés.biz in building the Hub, which will engage stakeholders to "support renewable developers to grow amid intensifying competition and deliver services that will meet new market challenges".
Own way of working
The Hub will have a governance board and will offer platforms, spaces, sandboxes, alliances and collaborations. It will also attract SMEs and corporate investors as well as funding for R&D.