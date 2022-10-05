Dubai: Saudi Arabia will remain committed to improving the global economy through OPEC+, its energy minister said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference on the conclusion of the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman reaffirmed the Kingdom’s role as a key player in the global economy.
Highlighting the importance of pre-emptive action in the face of uncertainty in the global oil market, the minister stressed: “What we are doing is essential and important to all oil exporters, even those outside OPEC+.”
Saudi’s share in oil output will drop by 526,000 barrels a day in November, as the group agreed to reduce oil output by two millions barrels a day.