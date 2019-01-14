During the 8th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting held last month, a Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar “proposed to remove the Rahim Yar Khan imported fuel power plant [1,320MW] from the CPEC list, in order to provide structure optimisation space for the subsequent power market of Pakistan,” said an official, quoting minutes of the December 20 JCC meeting.