Dubai: Take out a certification against corporate bribes? Saudi Arabia’s mining giant Ma’aden has just done so, by becoming the first company in the kingdom to attain the ISO 37001:2016 certification in anti-bribery management.
The certificate is to help global entities implement across-the-board anti-bribery processes.
The scope of the certification at Ma’aden took in finance, human resources, legal, administration, government relations, procurement and GRC Department (Governance, Risk, Compliance).
No compromises
“We at Ma’aden are committed to running an ethical company that always focuses on concern and respect for our people, the communities we touch and the environments we operate in,” said Mosaed Al Ohali, CEO. “By achieving this certification, Ma’aden continues to deliver on its ambition to become a sustainable mining champion and lead by example.”
The company has also instituted an independent whistleblower hotline to “ensure complete transparency”.