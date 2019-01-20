“Recently implemented Opec+ cuts and increased pressure on Iran should tighten up supply and push the market into deficit come in the second half. We expect these factors will prove supportive for oil prices this year and believe the term structure of Brent will rotate from contango into backwardation in 2Q19 as the market tightens. WTI crude structure is likely to remain under pressure during first half as infrastructure constraints and refinery turnarounds result in further builds at the Cushing hub,” Francisco Blanch, Commodity and Derivatives Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.