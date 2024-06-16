Japan's economy ministry is considering allowing the expansion of nuclear plants as older ones are being decommissioned, according to the Asahi newspaper.

The permission would likely be part of revisions to Japan's national energy strategy, which is reviewed every three years, the paper reported, without saying where it got the information. The revision is expected to include a provision allowing power companies that are decommissioning nuclear plants to build new reactors at existing nuclear power plants, according to the Asahi.