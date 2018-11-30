Saudi Arabia led suppliers to cut production two years ago to curb a glut, then reversed course in June on concerns that US sanctions on Iran could create a shortage. With fears of a scarcity now giving way to worries about oversupply, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia are preparing to discuss more cuts when they meet this week in Vienna. Iraq, which objected to output limits in 2016, may dig in its heels again.