Paardenkooper expects demand for oil storage to go up in Fujairah due to the UAE’s plans to boost exports as well as growing demand for crude from India and China. “The UAE made a pipeline from the Habshan fields in Abu Dhabi all the way to Fujairah, and on a daily basis 1.5 million barrels of oil is passing through the pipeline into the port of Fujairah thanks to Adnoc,” the CEO said. “The UAE is also boosting exports and that justifies the need for additional storage in Fujairah for third-parties.