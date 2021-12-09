Dubai: The oil company ENOC has struck a deal with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding to assess the chances of establishing ‘Plastic-to-Liquid’ production.
The proposed plants will turn plastic waste into valuable products.
“This agreement strongly supports the UAE’s strategic initiative to make a significant contribution to global sustainability,” said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC.
Dubai’s proposed Waste-to-Energy Project (likely to get commissioned by 2024), is expected to convert 1,900,000 tonnes of waste per year. This project will be a major step in redirecting the plastics from landfills and oceans to achieve Dubai government’s objective of zero waste going to landfill by 2030.
“Our vision is to pursue investments that champion recycling and sustainability and this partnership will help us on the way to build a circular economy in the UAE,” says Ahmad Bin Fahad, CEO of Dubal Holding.