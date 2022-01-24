Dubai: Energy demand in Dubai increased by 10 per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year, it was revealed on Monday.
Demand in 2021 stood at 50,202 gigawatt-hours compared to 45,712 gigawatt-hours in 2020, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said.
“To achieve this, DEWA uses the latest smart technologies and scientific planning. Increased energy demand in Dubai reflects the economic recovery and the return of key activities. Dubai has proactively benefited from the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and implemented robust precautionary measures to ensure business continuity. This vision has contributed to Dubai presenting a global role model in readiness to deal with different challenges and turn them into promising opportunities,” he said.
Al Tayer said that DEWA’s production capacity increased to 13,417 megawatts of electricity and 490 million imperial gallons of desalinated water per day.
In 2020, DEWA reduced electricity transmission and distribution networks losses to 3.3 per cent, compared to 6-7 per cent recorded in Europe and the US. Water network losses decreased to 5.1 per cent, compared to around 15 per cent in North America.