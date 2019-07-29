Dubai: Dana Gas said on Monday that its share of Pearl Petroleum Company’s collections for gas sale in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq rose by 74 per cent in the first half of 2019 to $80 million.

The Abu Dhabi-listed natural gas company owns a 35 per cent in Pearl Petroleum, and saw its share increase from the $46 million recorded in the first half of 2018.

Patrick Allman-Ward, chief executive officer of Dana Gas, thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government for its prompt payment of receivables. Dana Gas years ago filed a case against Kurdistan’s government for underpaying for the company’s gas products.

“Our flourishing partnership will bring about tangible benefits for the region, including the creation of more jobs and greater confidence in its hydrocarbon sector, which will ensure a flow of revenue into much-needed infrastructure,” Allman-Ward said.