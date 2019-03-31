The Sharjah based firm is active in Egypt, Iraq and UAE

Abu Dhabi: Sharjah-based Dana Gas on Sunday said it received a payment of $19 million (Dh70 million) from its operations in Egypt with $10 million coming from the Government in Egyptian pounds and $9.0 million from the sale of a shipment of El Wastani condensate.

“The payment is part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to reduce their receivables position to zero in 2019,” the firm said in a statement.

In 2018, Dana Gas made good progress in reducing its outstanding balance of overdue receivables. As at December 31, 2018, the net receivables position reduced by 39 per cent to $140 million, the lowest level since 2011.

Dana Gas, listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange swung to a net loss in 2018 due to one-time cash impairments.

The Middle East’s largest private sector natural gas company earlier this year reported a loss of Dh681 million in 2018 compared to a net profit of Dh304 million.

Revenue was 4 per cent higher at Dh1.7 billion compared with last year’s Dh1.65 billion due to higher realised prices of gas.