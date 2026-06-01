Crude oil rises 2% on renewed bullish sentiment driven by geopolitical tensions

Renewed oil bull run fueled by supply worries, demand hopes and short covering
Crude oil just woke up with serious attitude this Monday morning (June 1, 2026).
As Asian markets kicked off the new trading week, WTI Crude blasted higher to $89.41, jumping $2.05 (+2.35%), while benchmark Brent Crude powered up to $93.03, gaining $1.91 (+2.10%), as of 8.07 am in Tokyo trading.
Energy traders keeping an out on the demand side while assessing signs of improving economic activity in Asia and North America, are bullish as both major contracts punched through key levels in early sessions.
The momentum wasn’t limited to raw crude either.
Gasoline futures jumped 1.66%, heating oil climbed nearly 2%, and even US Natural Gas joined the party with a 1.19% lift.
The entire energy complex is flashing green.
While some regional grades like Urals, Western Canadian Select, and the Mexican/Indian baskets lagged with older data, the prompt contracts that actually move the market right now are clearly in bullish control.
One standout outlier — DME Oman — exploded higher by a massive 16.57%, underscoring how specific supply pockets can create wild volatility.
After weeks of choppy action, this sharp early-week surge signals renewed confidence among oil bulls.
Whether it’s geopolitics, surprise demand signals, or simply short covering, the tape is showing strength.
The oil market just sent a loud message — don’t count it out. The "black gold" is roaring again.
This week could get spicy and renewed bullish sentiment, potentially driven by geopolitical tensions, supply concerns, or improving demand expectations, though several longer-dated or regional baskets showed mixed or negative performance due to data lags.
The rise in global oil prices reverses losses from the previous week and signals renewed bullish sentiment in energy markets as investors weighed geopolitical risks, supply disruptions and the possibility of stronger-than-expected demand growth.
After a week marked by profit-taking and uncertainty over the outlook for global energy demand, analysts said the rebound reflects growing concerns that regional tensions could once again threaten oil supplies, particularly as shipping routes and energy infrastructure remain vulnerable to disruption.
Traders are closely monitoring developments involving Iran and regional security conditions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy chokepoints.
Roughly one-fifth of globally traded crude oil and petroleum products pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Any threat to shipping through the narrow waterway typically triggers immediate reactions in oil markets because of the potential impact on global supply.
While some shorter-term crude benchmarks strengthened Monday, several longer-dated contracts and regional crude baskets continued to show mixed or weaker performance.
Investors are also watching for signals from major oil-producing countries, including members of the OPEC+, which controls a significant share of global crude production.
Any indication of production cuts, export disruptions or policy changes could further tighten supplies and support higher prices.
Stronger industrial output, increased summer travel and rising electricity demand during heatwaves have the potential to boost fuel consumption in the coming months.
Higher oil prices carry implications far beyond energy markets.
Sustained increases in crude potentially reignites inflationary pressures that central banks have spent the past several years trying to contain.
A prolonged oil rally could lead to higher transport and power costs in importing countries, placing additional pressure on households and businesses.
Market participants expect another volatile week ahead as traders react to geopolitical developments, inventory data, economic indicators and policy signals from major producers.
While Monday's rebound suggests renewed confidence among oil bulls, analysts caution that sentiment could shift quickly if supply fears ease or demand indicators weaken.
The renewed surge in oil prices is also likely to strengthen the economic case for renewable energy, electric vehicles and energy-efficiency investments, as consumers and governments seek protection from the recurring boom-and-bust cycles of global fossil fuel markets.