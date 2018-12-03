Dubai: Businesses and industrial users in Dubai will get a two-year waiver on all new connection-related charges of up to 150 kilowatts (kW), the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) said in a statement. These connections, moreover, will be in place within seven days.
“We have ambitious initiatives and sustainable development projects that support the vision of our wise leadership and objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO at the utility provider.
“Now, connections of up to 150kW are done in just one step within seven days. Our joint efforts have contributed to DEWA’s global achievements.”
Dewa had achieved 100 per cent on all criteria for ‘getting electricity indicator’ in the World Bank’s “Doing Business 2019” report. It had waived the connection costs and security deposit for industrial and commercial projects requiring loads of up to 150kW.
It also achieved the lowest customer minutes lost per year (CML) in the world of 2.68 minutes, compared to 15 minutes in Europe.