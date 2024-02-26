Are you intimidated by electric vehicle (EV) prices? Well, let's just say it may not last long. An anticipated plunge in lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery prices – up to 50 per cent in 2024 – could herald a new era of EV affordability and accessibility.

This could have implications, too, for electric-powered air taxis .

In a major development, CATL has introduced new rectangular lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries – which are less fire-prone than lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries. The move is poised to drive down prices to less than $56 per kWh within the next six months, or before 2024 is out, according to industry media reports.

CATL’s larger rectangular batteries equivalent to approximately six Tesla 4680 batteries each could make batteries, and eventually EVs, more affordable.

Currently, the LFP battery price in China stands at $70 per kWh, according to industry data.

However, China's leading EV manufacturers, CATL and BYD, are aggressively targeting reductions of 0.1 rmb per watt-hour (approximately $14) per kWh, equating to substantial savings for a 60 kWh pack.

Outlook

With these concerted efforts, the price trajectory is set to plummet to $36 per kWh by the end of 2024, marking a remarkable decline from the $110-124 per kWh observed at the start of 2023.

For EV makers like Tesla, Kia and VW, this translates to immediate savings of about $2,000 in battery costs. And within the next few months, they stand to save $800 in LFP battery expenses, with an additional $800 expected within approximately 18 months.

The trend could also have far-reaching implications for the e-trucks and e-buses.

Battery production up

One evidence of an ever-bigger demand for further electrification, higher production and lower prices for battery components.

Due to oversupply, battery minerals have also dropped in price. Nickel, for exampe, opened 2023 at $31,238.53 per tonne on January 2, 2023, then dropped nearly 50 per cent to $15,843 on November 26, 2023.

By December 2023, the nickel price largely fluctuated between $16,000 and $17,000 per tonne, before closing the year at $16,375, much lower than where it started. It stood at $17,178 as of February 23, 2024, according to markets insider.

Production and refining capacity for nickel and lithium, two major battery components, have signficantly expanded globally.

Meanwhile, China’s lithium chemical output jumped in 2023, industry association data showed, as producers ramped up production to meet growing demand for the battery material.

Production capacity of lithium carbonate reached 1.1 million tonnes last year, up 83.3 per cent from 2022 to 2023, according to a post by the lithium branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

Reuters reported that the world's top lithium chemical producer made 517,900 metric tonnes of lithium carbonate last year, up 31.1 per cent from 2022.

Demand for the metal has been boosted by the energy vehicle and energy storage sectors, the two main consumers of lithium.