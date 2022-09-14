Dubai: ADNOC Refining is closing in on completion of the first phase of its ‘waste heat recovery’ project in Ruwais. This is being implemented at the General Utilities Plant at the industrial complex in Abu Dhabi.
The wider aim of the waste heat recovery project is help ADNOC’s target of further reducing its greenhouse gas emission intensity by 25 per cent by 2030. (ADNOC Refining is a joint venture featuring ADNOC, Eni and OMV.)
Launched in 2018, the Dh2.2 billion project will recycle waste heat generated from the Ruwais plant to produce up to an additional 230MW of electricity per day – ‘enough to power hundreds of thousands of homes’.
It will also produce 62,400 cubic meters (m3) of distilled water per day for use at the plant. The project is expected to increase power production and thermal efficiency at the plant by around 30 per cent ‘with no additional carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions’.
Phase one of the project, which includes the operation of two new boilers and turbines, will be completed before the end of this year. Phase two, which includes a further two boilers, will be completed around the middle of 2023. "The waste heat recovery project will revolutionize power and water generation at our plant in Ruwais, and is vital to the ongoing expansion of Ruwais as part of ADNOC’s 2030 smart growth strategy,” said Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, CEO of ADNOC Refining.