Dubai: ADNOC has awarded a $1.17 billion contract to lease 13 self-propelled jack-up barges to drive offshore operational efficiencies. This will support the expansion of its crude oil production capacity to five million barrels per day by 2030. The five-year contract was awarded by ADNOC Offshore to ADNOC Logistics & Services.
These self-propelled jack-up barges are multi-purpose assets enable ‘rig-less operations and maintenance with single point responsibility provided by ADNOC L&S’. This in turn leads to ‘enhanced efficiencies’.
The barges, to be deployed across ADNOC’s offshore fields, are equipped to support a wide scope of operations, including project work, maintainance and accommodation. “This significant award to ADNOC Logistics & Services will help deliver our production capacity expansion in the offshore,” said Ahmad Saqer Al Suwaidi, ADNOC Offshore's CEO.
“ADNOC L&S have a proven track record in the industry and their best-in-class expertise, together with the ready availability of these self-propelled jack-up barges, will help us drive efficiencies and flexibility while cementing ADNOC’s position as a leading low cost and low carbon energy producer.
“Critically, the award enables very high ICV (In-Country Value), which can stimulate new business opportunities.” (Over 80 per cent of the award value will flow back into the UAE’s economy.)