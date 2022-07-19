Dubai: A new energy company has been launched in Abu Dhabi by National Petroleum Construction Company to provide value-added services in blue- and green hydrogen ventures as well as decabonisation. Other focus areas for NT Energies will be carbon dioxide capture and in the waste-to-energy space.
The venture – which also features France’s Technip Energies - will provide onshore and offshore oil and gas fields and facilities services; building and energy efficiency operations; oil tank installation and repair; installation, maintenance and manufacturing of alternative energy equipment, as well as oil and gas facilities consultancy.
NT Energies will be headquartered in Abu Dhabi. NPCC is a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Group (NMDC), one of the regional heavyweights in its category.
“This agreement with Technip Energies opens up new opportunities for sharing expertise in the field of sustainable energy and aligns with our expansion plans and ongoing search for new ways to strengthen global partnerships,” said Yasser Zaghloul, CEO at National Marine Dredging Group.
Technip Energies has ‘leadership positions’ in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as expanding market positions in blue- and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management.
“We are confident that NT Energies will be able to rapidly bring to life the energy transition infrastructures that the UAE and MENA region require both domestically and for exports,” said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.