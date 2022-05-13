Dubai: Abu Dhabi renewable energy company Masdar will jointly work with NPCC in the offshore wind, green hydrogen, and other clean energy technologies. NPCC (National Petroleum Construction Co.) is also headquartered in Abu Dhabi, and is part of National Marine Dredging Co., following a high-profile deal last year.
“The companies will initially focus on collaboration in offshore wind and will also explore extending their efforts to cover other sectors, including green hydrogen production and battery storage technologies,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar’s CEO.
Masdar already had a portfolio of wind-driven projects, including a stake in London Array, one of the largest offshore wind farms in the world, and in Hywind Scotland, the world’s first floating offshore wind farm. This year, Masdar signed an agreement with Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., one of Japan’s largest energy companies, to explore renewable energy initiatives, including offshore wind projects, in Japan.
Simultaneously, Masdar is working on the other big clean energy breakthrough of recent times - green hydrogen - with international partners. In December, it formed an alliance with France’s Engie to co-develop a green hydrogen hub, with a planned investment of around $5 billion, in the UAE. Masdar and Hassan Allam Utilities last month co-signed agreements with leading organizations in Egypt related to green hydrogen production plants in the North African country, targeting an electrolyzer capacity of 4 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.
NPCC continually explores new opportunities that align with our resources and engineering expertise in decarbonization projects in support of the UAE’s climate change action initiatives and long-term sustainable development vision. Partnering Masdar will undoubtedly contribute towards advancing energy transition in the country and open new avenues for clean energy integration and adoption