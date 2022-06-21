Dubai: Three of Abu Dhabi’s corporate heavyweights – ADNOC, TAQA and Mubadala – have finalised binding agreements for the first two to purchase equity stakes in Masdar, the renewables energy company, from Mubadala.
The partnership will create a ‘global clean energy powerhouse’ that will integrate the renewable energy and green hydrogen efforts of TAQA (Abu Dhabi National Energy Co.), Mubadala and ADNOC under the ‘Masdar’ brand.
The transaction puts a value for the Masdar JV at around Dh7 billion ($1.9 billion) on a 100 per cent equity basis. The binding deal will see TAQA acquire a 43 per cent controlling stake in Masdar’s renewables business with Mubadala retaining a 33 per cent interest, and ADNOC owning the remaining - 24 per cent - interest.
This is a ‘major milestone towards completing the transaction announced late last year by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE,” said a statement.
At the same time, ADNOC will hold 43 per cent in Masdar’s new green hydrogen joint venture, while Mubadala retains 33 per cent and TAQA will 24 per cent.