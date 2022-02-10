Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES) have struck a deal to come up with better ways to manager consumption of electricity and water by industries in the emirate. The deal will allow ADES to explore opportunities to reduce such consumption within industrial buildings and facilities, resulting in tangible cost savings and improved usage efficiency.
ADES was announced in 2020 by the utility giant TAQA, with a core mandate to develop and grow the energy services market in the emirate in line with relevant local and federal policies. The agreement with ADDED will play an important role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s sustainability agenda. “Under this agreement, ADES and the ADDED will work together to identify savings opportunities to enhance the efficiency of the industrial sector and rationalize electricity and water consumption,” said Khalid Mohamed Al Qubaisi, CEO, ADES.
“The agreement aims to boost the development of the building retrofit programme as part of Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalization Strategy (DSM) 2030, which aims to reduce electricity consumption by 22 per cent and water consumption by 32 per cent by 2030.”
In 2019, ADDED’s Industrial Department Bureau launched the Electric Tariff Incentive Program (ETIP) to promote competitiveness and investment in Abu Dhabi as a first option for industrial companies. The program aims to boost productivity of industrial facilities and raise their economic impact and energy efficiency by providing competitive prices on electricity tariffs.
“We believe our agreement with ADES will further strengthen the industrial sector, enhance its resilience and contribute positively to sustainable development in Abu Dhabi” Al Qubaisi added.