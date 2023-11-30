Mitigating carbon footprint

While lithium ion and its contributions to the field of energy storage have been groundbreaking, it bears a huge carbon footprint of between 40 and 200kg per kWh.

“I wanted to break this paradigm and invent a technology that would be environmentally sustainable, while having advance performance characteristics,” says Qureshi, currently Chairman, CEO and CTO of Enercap Holdings. “I came to the UAE in the early 2000s, with an initial plan to work on off-grid renewable energy projects such as light industrial units. Around the time I had invented a device that we today call energy servers, a device that enables power conversion, conditioning and monitoring, integrating multiple inputs simultaneously.

"I then discovered that energy storage was a huge bottleneck, and that batteries constantly failed in the heat along with multiple charge cycles. Once at end of life they would also have to be disposed of.”

Qureshi started research on finding a new technology that would work in these demanding conditions and didn’t have any negative impact, neither through the manufacturing process nor to the environment when being disposed of.

Finding a breakthrough

“It’s such a shame to see how we have progressed with reducing carbon emissions in renewable energy technology, and now with electric vehicles but still face the challenges of the carbon footprint associated with the production, recycling and landfill of chemical batteries,” states Qureshi. In 2015, Qureshi finally cracked the code to enabling supercapacitors to being a medium of energy storage and functioning in the same applications that lithium ion or lead acid batteries could. Supercapacitors not only have much longer life (up to 50 years at cell level), but are also 100 per cent biodegradable.

Today, Qureshi’s efforts and inventions have led to a family line of energy storage commercial end products including Encap, Ensega, Ensirius, Enwall, Enpack and Enlight in the stationary storage industry, and Encharge and Batterix in the EV industry.

By teaming up with finance experts such as Burj Capital for fund raising and capital restructuring, Enercap has been able increase production capacity, further enabling the group to successfully deploy its technology in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. In 2022, Qureshi developed the technology further, inventing more advanced, higher energy-density products, allowing Enercap to close orders of over 2,000 modules with the Middle East and Africa’s largest telecom providers for BTS towers.