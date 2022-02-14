Dubai: The Dubai-headquartered security solutions firm Transguard is launching an events division.
The division will handle manpower requirements across security, facilities management, back-of-house, F&B and logistics organisers of high-profile events and shows. In addition, Transguard can support them with management personnel, hosts, ushers, drivers, cashiers and audio-visual support. The company said it has a wide network of staff who can work on short-term events as well as those on long-term contracts, eliminating the “need for clients to worry about sourcing, onboarding, visa provision, training or payroll”.
“Transguard has worked with some of the biggest sporting events and attractions over the years; the addition of a standalone events division only aligns with our strategy of providing support and solutions to our clients to ensure their growth,” said Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group.
The firm, which provides security and facilities management to attractions like Global Village, has supported sporting events such as Rugby 7s and the European Tour. In addition to supporting exhibitions, conferences, live performances and award ceremonies, the new division will allow the company to extend services to smaller events to include weddings and gala dinners.
“As a one-stop-shop, Transguard Events can provide project management staff and consultants to ensure your event is successfully planned and executed,” said Ward. “This will include operational programme development, operational readiness, training, recruitment, documentation, as well as creative event and communication solutions.”