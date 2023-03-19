At ENF we focus on producing healthier chicken by improving feed and living conditions for our livestock, in particular, our main focus is on keeping outstanding high levels that adhere to international standards and advanced technologies to keep our production clean and healthy to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.

We have achieved the main competitive advantage over the years by positioning Al Rawdah Farm as the biggest local poultry farm and manufacturing facility located in Dubai. This has made it possible for us to offer a fresh, healthy and locally produced variety of trusted goods to our consumers.

On This Poultry Day, choose from our wide range of products and you will discover the meaning of tasting the freshness and excellence. At ENF, We keep developing our product portfolio by investing in the innovation and market research in order to meet the market expectation and demand. As far as consumer perception is concerned, we continuously organize marketing campaigns to increase awareness that our products are freshly made in UAE without any added hormones or antibiotics from the farm to your family directly.

At ENF we offer ourselves to constant surveillance as quality is our motto. The company distinguishes itself in producing fresh meat, and all ingredients are natural to the core. No growth hormones or antibiotics are used in the process to synergy chicken for vested commercial reasons. This is an exception of sorts in an era when genetically modified food products are all around; whereby health standards are largely compromised.

At ENF we are proud to have introduced the concept of E-number free products like sausages, chicken breast, chicken cubes etc. (E numbers are number codes for food additives and are usually found on food labels throughout the European Union World). According to market studies, these types of healthy products are considered a major trend in recent times and we are sure it will continue in the future within the UAE market.