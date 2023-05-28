Abu Dhabi: Elife TV subscribers may not be able to view beIN channels starting next month, UAE’s telecom conglomerate e& said on Sunday.
“etisalat by e& informs its valued customers and stakeholders that beIN channels on elife TV may not be available effective June 1, 2023. Further updates will be communicated to our valued customers via email, SMS and / or on our website on or before June 1, 2023,” the company said in a statement.
In a separate statement on its website, the company said: “We will update all affected customers on or before June 1, 2023 via SMS, email and on eLife TV. If the service is discontinued, beIN content will be automatically removed from eLife subscriptions and your invoice will be reduced accordingly.”
Those who have subscribed to beIN separately on top of their eLife plan will no longer be charged for it from June 1.