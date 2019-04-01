Dubai. Egypt ranked first in Africa in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) flows. Studies indicate that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Egypt has been significantly picking up, with total private investment increasing by 47 per cent.

FDI has picked up by 15 per cent. The country aims to increase net FDI to $11 billion in 2018-2019 and to gradually escalate to about $20 billion in 2021-2022. Similarly, Jordan’s FDI grew by $273.3 million in 2018 as opposed to an increase of $265.9 million in 2017.

These figures were released in correlation with the upcoming Annual Investment Meeting which will be held from April 8-10 in Dubai, that will run under the theme ‘Mapping the Future of FDI: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalization.’ According to the organisers of the show, attracting foreign investors is critical to Egypt and Jordan’s economic strength as with any other country worldwide.