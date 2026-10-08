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Abu Dhabi partners with Elon Musk’s Boring Company to explore underground infrastructure

ADPIC and The Boring Company will assess underground transport and utility solutions

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Abu Dhabi officials and The Boring Company representatives sign an agreement to explore advanced underground infrastructure solutions in the emirate.
Abu Dhabi officials and The Boring Company representatives sign an agreement to explore advanced underground infrastructure solutions in the emirate.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has partnered with The Boring Company (TBC), the tunnelling and infrastructure technology company founded by Elon Musk, to explore underground transport, utility tunnels and related infrastructure solutions in the emirate.

The agreement was signed during the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026) in Abu Dhabi by Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of ADPIC, and Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company, in the presence of Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

Under the agreement, ADPIC and TBC will assess advanced underground infrastructure solutions that could support connectivity, reliability and sustainable urban development in Abu Dhabi.

The two organisations will also examine project feasibility, delivery and operational models, while exchanging expertise and exploring opportunities to develop local capabilities in advanced tunnelling and underground infrastructure.

Underground transport

The initiative will include technical and strategic discussions on underground transportation systems, utility tunnels and related infrastructure.

Areas of cooperation will include tunnel planning, advanced boring technologies, construction methods, safety standards, operations and maintenance, digital engineering, automation and infrastructure lifecycle management, according to the statement.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT, said the emirate was exploring approaches that could optimise the use of space, strengthen connectivity and support urban growth.

“Our partnership with The Boring Company reflects Abu Dhabi's ambition to combine long-term vision, innovation and global expertise to unlock new possibilities for infrastructure development,” His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa said.

“Advanced technologies” should be viewed as a means of creating value through improved mobility, more efficient use of space and greater capacity to accommodate growth, he added.

Infrastructure portfolio

Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of ADPIC, said the collaboration would allow Abu Dhabi to assess the potential role of advanced underground transportation and utility tunnel solutions in meeting its future infrastructure requirements.

“Drawing on global expertise, technical innovation and international best practices” would help assess their potential role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s future infrastructure requirements and development priorities, Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid said.

Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company, said Abu Dhabi offered an environment to explore underground infrastructure solutions, citing its growth plans and focus on advanced technologies.

The company would assess how tunnelling solutions could be used for transport and utilities, expand urban capacity and make better use of available space, he said.

ADPIC currently oversees an infrastructure portfolio exceeding $56 billion and supported the delivery of 100 capital projects in 2025, according to the statement. The initiative comes as Abu Dhabi continues to invest in infrastructure supporting economic competitiveness, population growth and quality of life.

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

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