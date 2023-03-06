The board of telecom company e& on Monday proposed a dividend of 40 fils per share for the second half of 2022, taking the full-year 2022 dividend to 80 fils a share.
The board also approved the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.
According to the resolution passed, the board has proposed the “distribution of final dividends for the second half of the year 2022 to be paid to the shareholders registered as at the closing of business day on Friday, April 21, 2023. This brings the full dividends for the year 2022 to 80 fils per share (80 per cent of the nominal value of the share)”.
The board has called for convening the e& general assembly meeting at 4.30pm on Tuesday, April 11.
Earlier this year, e& reported that its 2022 net profit touched Dh10 billion against Dh9.3 billion a year ago.