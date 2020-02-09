Share prices spike

Dubai: Shares of DXB Entertainments (DXBE) spiked over 7 per cent following the results. Given that DXBE didn’t make a profit in the last twelve months, investors were focusing on revenue growth and how much the company was able to rein in costs to establish how much the business will develop.



Investors who have held the stock for three years witnessed it decline a whopping 86 per cent. And the ride hasn’t got any smoother over the last year, with the price 24 per cent lower in that time. More recently, the share price dropped a further 11 per cent in a month.



So the current set of results were welcomed by investors, after the company recorded a near 10 per cent rise in quarterly revenue on higher occupancy at its hotels and losses declined as the company cut back costs. As the firm continued to face declines in annual revenue, an analyst who does not actively cover the stock said the company achieving EBITDA break-even in 2020 still looks challenging.



“We believe the company doesn’t have much room for further cost cutting, thus making it unlikely for the company to break-even in 2020,” the analyst said, but added that the results were cheered on Sunday in light of the management saying that further savings were expected this year as it reined in more costs.



- By Justin George Varghese, Staff Reporter