Dubai: Dubai SME said it supported its members through procurement contracts worth Dh348.59 million from 60 businesses and establishments, during the first-six months of 2021.
The contracts were part of the Government Procurement Programme (GPP), which enables entrepreneurs to play their part in the national economy, and in line with the strategic focus of Dubai SME in promoting collaboration between those entities supporting SMEs as well as economic development in Dubai.
“Small and medium enterprises, with their different size and diverse economic activities, are strategic partners in sustainable economic development,” said Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME.
Dubai Government entities awarded Dh198.5 million worth of contracts to Dubai SME members in the first-half of 2021. Expo 2020 Dubai topped the list of local government entities supporting owners of national projects with Dh109 million worth of contracts, followed by the Dubai Health Authority (Dh24. 49 million), Dubai Municipality (Dh19.32 million) and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dh7.78 million).
Federal government entities awarded contracts worth Dh12 million to Dubai SME members under GPP. The Emirates Foundation for Health Services awarded contracts worth Dh7.3 million, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation contributed Dh3 million, and the Ministry of Education contributed more than Dh1.7 million.
Semi-government entities awarded contracts worth Dh59.908 million. The Emirates Flight Catering Group accounted for purchases and contracts worth Dh28.6 million, followed by Emirates National Oil Company Limited (Enoc) at Dh10 million, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) at Dh8.5 million and Dubai Holding at Dh7.9 million.
Co-operation between public and private entities brought contracts worth Dh78.2 million to Dubai SME members. Union Coop supported with Dh59 million worth of contracts, Emaar supported with Dh5.508 million and Etihad Airways with Dh4.5 million.