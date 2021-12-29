Dubai: ColossalBit, a Dubai-based crypto consultancy, has launched a new restaurant which will offer guests glimpses of what the metaverse will look like.
‘MetaTerrace’, the lounge restaurant located in Dubai’s DIFC, is set to go live on December 30, 2021. “Predicated on the metaverse, the lounge-restaurant offers night-life enthusiasts, the blockchain community, and thrill-seekers a unique opportunity to get a glimpse of what the digital future looks like,” said the company’s statement.
The MetaTerrace will have it own VR room that will facilitate “metaverse experience”. The VR glasses will enable people to visit alternative worlds, meet like-minded individuals, engage in NFT and crypto discussions — all at the fingertips, on a futuristic MetaTerrace.
“With a spectacular view of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline, combined with an option to transact and make bookings in most cryptocurrencies and blue-chip NFTs, MetaTerrace has all the makings to become the centre of Dubai’s crypto scene, where enthusiasts and innovators can launch their projects, host meetups, and uphold the community spirit,” said Ciro Arianna, Co-Founder and CEO of ColossalBit and MetaTerrace.
Facebook’s recent rebranding to “Meta” has fuelled discussions on metaverse and how blockchain-linked asset classes like NFTs and crypto fit the narrative. Several leading brands have since made a foray into virtual ways, with Nike recently acquiring RTFKT, a creator-centric, “metaverse-ready” brand. Even Adidas sold its NFT range featuring G-Money, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Punks Comic (a Pixel Vault project) recently, raising more than $23 million in a couple of hours.
“If anything, NFTs and the Metaverse are just the tips of the iceberg; we haven’t still seen their full potential and the impact they’re going to have on our future,” said Christian Chalfoun, CTO of ColossalBit and Kaloscope.