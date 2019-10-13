File: Visitors look at the model of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, at DEWA pavilion during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2018 at ADNEC. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Electricity & Water Authority selected a contractor that submitted a “record” low bid to build a 900-megawatt solar-power plant in the emirate, Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said.

The contractor, which Al Tayer declined to identify, bid 1.7 cents per kilowatt-hour for the photovoltaic plant. The decision requires a lengthy evaluation before DEWA can publicly announce the winner, he said Sunday in an interview.

The bid “is the lowest price worldwide,” Al Tayer said.

DEWA required offers of less than 2.4 cents per kilowatt-hour. The plant will be the fifth phase of a sprawling facility in the desert outside Dubai — the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which will have 5 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2030 if DEWA completes it as planned.

The United Arab Emirates had 594 megawatts of installed solar capacity at the end of 2018 — more than any other country in the Gulf region, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. Dubai is on track to produce 7 per cent of its electricity from solar power by 2020 and targets meeting 75 per cent of its needs from solar and other renewables by 2050, according to the UAE’s clean energy strategy.