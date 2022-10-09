Dubai: The Dubai-based advertising and communications group BPG has launched its ‘virtual headquarters’, BPGverse. The digital space will be used for interactions between agency teams, clients and brands. BPG’s clients get to experience a ‘360-degree, immersive approach to comms solutions, just as they would in the real world’.
“The digital landscape, as we know it, has evolved to mirror the real world: with cities, homes, offices and much more, beyond just websites, apps and platforms,” said Avi Bhojani, Group CEO, BPG. “This year’s theme ‘Digital First’ reflects the reality of our industry and the challenge for our business. BPG has never shied away from change, and it’s more vital than ever that we raise the bar and transform our thinking, services and operations to thrive in a digital world.”
The launch reflects the region’s growing clout as a metaverse economy and a global hub for the metaverse community, supported by regional developments such as the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, which aims to attract more than 1,000 companies in the fields of blockchain and metaverse and support more than 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030.
With the BPGverse, brands and clients can go through launch events and ‘monthly scrums to immersive experiential events that can be attended by anyone from anywhere in the world’.