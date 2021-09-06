Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will play a full part in the emirate’s post-pandemic recovery with a series of conferences and exhibitions starting September 12. The new event season has a line-up of in-person editions of marquee events, including Gitex Global 2021.

“The success of the past year is a testament to our agility, experience and enterprise as well as our long-standing commitment towards firmly positioning Dubai as a world leading MICE destination,” said Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice-President, Venue Services Management, DWTC.

The exhibition season will commence with The Big Five, the building and construction show, set to take place from September 12 to 15. For more than 40 years, The Big 5 has given the global construction industry players to explore opportunities in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

The Big 5 will take place live in-person alongside nine specialised events covering the full construction cycle.

The Gastech Conference and Exhibition 2021 and Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (ATCE) runs from September 21 to 23. Gastech - the world’s largest exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry - takes place for the first time in Dubai. ATCE will feature sessions covering solutions and emerging technologies within the exploration and production industry.

Fintech

Seamless Middle East, which will host a two-day conference from September 29, will feature over 300 speakers covering the latest trends and technologies shaping the payments, fintech, retail and e-commerce world.

The region’s largest international trade fair for the beauty industry, Beautyworld Middle East will take place October 5 to 7. Exhibitors from 54 countries and 17 dedicated country pavilions will be there, making it the first truly international beauty event of the year.

Gitex Global, featuring the region’s premier technology and startups, returns October 17. The GITEX Technology Week and GITEX Future Stars will feature leading names unveil the latest innovations. GITEX Future Stars will host aspiring entrepreneurs.

Alongside GITEX Global, Ai Everything will highlight the biggest cross-sector tech moments during the five days of networking, learning, business generation and inspiration. The Future Blockchain Summit will bring the brightest minds together, game-changing startups and investors for four days of networking, investing and education.

International Astronautical Congress (IAC) will be held from October 25 to 29, at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.

For the very first time, the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) will open its doors to the global space community in the UAE, thus becoming the first Arab country to host it since the first one in 1950. The event will be held from October 25 to 29, at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC), under the theme ‘Inspire, Innovate & Discover for the Benefit of Humankind’.

Held in conjunction with the 10th Emirates International Urological Conference from November 10 to 14 is the 41st Congress of the Société Internationale d'Urologie (SIU). With Arab Lab+ serving as an essential annual event for the global laboratory and analytical industry, the 2021 edition will host ArabChem, a new feature with a focus on the chemicals sector. It will take place November 15 to 17.

The Gulfood Manufacturing - from November 7 to 9 - will be held alongside Private Label and Licensing Middle East 2021; yummex Middle East for the sweets and snacks industry; and Speciality Food Festival, the artisanal and gourmet exhibition.