Dubai: The DED Trader licence launched by the Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector in Dubai Economy (DED), enabling start-ups in Dubai to conduct business activities online and across social networking accounts, has seen overwhelming response with 1947 licences issued during the first half of this year, an increase of 83% per cent compared to the same period last year.

The report also showed that the total number of DED Trader licences issued in June has reached 577 licences, an increase of 163 per cent compared to June 2019, when 219 licences were issued. This reflects the growth witnessed by Dubai as a leading destination for e-commerce and a commercial hub for consumers in the Middle East region, as the emirate adopts its e-commerce strategy, which aims to enhance the emirate’s position as a global platform for e-commerce.

Dubai Economy launched the DED Trader licence to promote e-commerce and the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy, as well as to realise the vision of the government to drive digital transformation and build awareness about e-platforms that facilitate commercial activities. Due to its advanced logistical structure and the high demand for Internet use in the previous months, Dubai has succeeded in realising its smart transformation with the Fourth Industrial Revolution strengthening the adoption of e-commerce as an exceptional model for doing business.

Dubai Economy focuses on providing support to DED Trader licence holders by signing partnerships with government and private sectors, providing facilities for their business growth as well as opening new channels by enhancing cooperation with major sales outlets.

Through DED Trader licence, Dubai Economy seeks to regulate and enhance ease of doing business electronically, find a platform that supports and develops trade as well as connect customers with traders. The licensee cannot open a shop/store but can avail of three visas if the ownership is 100 per cent Emirati and legal liability falls under the licence holder.