William Chappell, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Technology and Entrepreneurship at Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority

For tech startups and SMEs looking for a flexible space to run their business, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) offers an established and nurturing community from which to grow, right in the heart of the emirate. As one of the first startup incubators to launch in the UAE in 2015, Dtec has recently opened a second, purpose built and creatively designed space, following the resounding success of its first location.

Dtec is wholly owned by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority and offers a one-stop shop for low-cost company setup direct from the free zone with no agency involvement. It has been designed to support young technology entrepreneurs through the provision of flexible coworking spaces and a nurturing ecosystem. Spanning 10,000 square metres across its two centres, Dtec provides everything a young tech startup or SME could need.

Image Credit: Supplied

Dtec’s workspaces offer the flexibility to grow your business in a supportive environment. Its coworking space offers flexi-desk, fixed desk, furnished and unfurnished offices, and its flexible approach allows businesses to take a combination of office and open desk space, therefore making potential savings on overall office costs. With bookable meeting rooms, breakout spaces, games areas, a walking track, in-house auditorium, nap pods and a host of other communal facilities onsite, startups and SMEs can benefit from a multimillion custom designed location.

More than just a space, Dtec houses the largest community of startups and SMEs in the UAE. It recognises that startups and young businesses need space to learn and develop, so offers its community a range of tailored events, trainings, mentorship programmes and networking opportunities along with online resources such as an online discussion forum (community.dtec.ae/) and informative blog (dtec.ae/blog/). Dtec is also home to the only Intel Innovation lab in the MENA region, the HP Garage and Refinitiv Data labs.

Dtec’s commitment to supporting tech-focused businesses extends to direct investment. Its in-house venture capital, Dtec Ventures invests in early growth stage companies and includes household names such as Yallacompare and The Luxury Closet in its portfolio.

Speaking on Dtec’s unique offerings, William Chappell, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Technology and Entrepreneurship at Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, said: “The Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus is the base for more than 800 start-ups from 72 countries across the globe. Given the flexible office spaces available, entrepreneurs come together to exchange knowledge and expertise, and share insights on market trends. They also gain access to, and benefit from, our wide network of DSO-based mentors, investors, and business partners.”